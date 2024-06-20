Manchester United Prepare To Trigger Clause For Target

Manchester United are getting ready to trigger the release clause in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s contract, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Zirkzee has emerged as Manchester United’s top forward target in the ongoing summer transfer window.

AC Milan’s refusal to meet Kia Joorabchian’s agent fee demands has opened the door for Manchester United to do a deal for the Bologna attacker.

The Premier League have been in advanced talks with the player’s representatives to make sure that they have a deal in place with Zirkzee first.

It seems they have received positive indications from the Dutchman’s camp as Manchester United are preparing to trigger the release clause in his Bologna contract.

The forward has a £33.8m buyout clause in his contract, which takes matters out of Bologna’s hands.

Manchester United are ready to pay that figure to take the attacker to Old Trafford this summer.

The Premier League giants are keen to have personal terms and deal over agent fees in place as they push forward to try and sign Zirkzee.