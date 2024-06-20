Manchester United prepare bid to trigger £33.8m release clause for striker

Manchester United have made progress in their attempts to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Netherlands international, who is currently away at Euro 2024, was subject to interest from Italian giants AC Milan but it sounds like Manchester United are confident they can get a deal done.

According to The Telegraph, United are preparing to trigger the £33.8million release clause in Zirkzee’s contract with Bologna.

The report adds that United are in talks with Zirkzee’s camp and there is serious interest in bringing the 23-year-old to Old Trafford.

United won’t address all of their issues this summer – and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already sent a warning about that – but we need another striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark striker could benefit from having less reliance on his shoulders.

“I’m not confident that we’ll solve all the problems in the first transfer window,” Ratcliffe told Bloomberg.

“It will take two or three summer windows to get to a better place.”

The budget isn’t there if we only have £50m to spend before players deemed surplus to requirements are sold.

Hopefully, the likes of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are sold in the coming weeks to make room for quality signings.

