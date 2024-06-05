Manchester United prepare €60m bid for 18 y/o French defender

Manchester United are in dire need of defensive reinforcements this summer.

The Reds conceded 85 goals across all competitions last term and it is clear that changes are going to be made ahead of the new season.

Raphael Varane has already announced his departure and Jonny Evans is in talks over a new deal.

The jury is out as to whether Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will remain at the club. It will depend on what offers are proposed during the summer because United need to sell players to add new faces to the squad.

As a result, multiple names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

In today’s edition of Marca, there is a report claiming United have submitted a €60million bid for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old defender has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid but they’ve yet to make a move. In fact, they’ve asked Yoro and his agent to wait

Jose Felix Diaz reports: “The English club has put a proposal above the market on the table for the 18-year-old footballer and is willing to accept some of the claims that Lille has sent to close the operation and which point to amounts to 60 million euros.”

Yoro joins a list of centre-backs to be linked with United this summer. The others include Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva. They’re all young defender with a high ceiling to reach the very top of the game.

