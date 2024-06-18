Manchester United to make Premier League history with opening 24/25 fixture vs Fulham

Manchester United will make Premier League history when they step out at Old Trafford in August to get the 2024/2025 campaign underway.

In doing so, the Red Devils will become the first-ever team in the competition’s history to have played at home on the opening day for eight consecutive seasons.

8 – @ManUtd are the first side in the competition's history to begin a Premier League campaign with a home game in eight consecutive seasons. Advantage. #PLFixturesRelease — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2024

This time around, it’s a clash with Fulham on Friday, August 16, meaning the two sides will get a taste of the action before anyone else.

United’s eight opponents in the previous seasons have been Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Leicester City and West Ham United. The last time they were away on the first day was against Bournemouth in 2016.

Now, it’s a clash with the Cottagers that Erik ten Hag will be rallying his troops in hopes of starting the term off with a bang. Ironically, Marco Silva was a candidate to succeed the Dutchman should he have been relieved of his duties in recent weeks.

The Fulham boss even went as far as holding face-to-face talks with INEOS before they ultimately decided to stick with Ten Hag.

