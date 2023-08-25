Manchester United is a powder keg just two games into new season – here is why

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side look leggy after just two matches of the new Premier League season - Action Images /Andrew Couldridge

When Liverpool pitched up at Old Trafford last August it was against a backdrop of chaos and concern at Manchester United. Protests, poor results, worrying performances, striker issues, injury headaches and transfer woes, the season was only a couple of weeks old and the problems were already piling up for Erik ten Hag. Even at that embryonic stage of the campaign, the Liverpool game represented a must win for a club that had been soundly beaten by Brighton and battered by Brentford and was wrestling with troubles on and off the pitch.

Having inherited a toxic mess just a few months earlier, Ten Hag doubtless recognised it might be a bumpy start. But the United manager would probably not have envisaged that, 12 months on and with a full season and first trophy under his belt, the club would again find themselves in the throes of a mini-crisis and in desperate need of a result and performance so soon at Old Trafford to quieten some of the noise.

Yet for Liverpool last year you can read Nottingham Forest now. United may have three points where last time they had none after two games but a lucky 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening game raised more questions than answers and last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Spurs again highlighted the familiar, glaring shortcomings that Ten Hag has still to address.

At the same time, United give the impression of a club continually lurching from one drama to another and, while it is not exactly the same situation as last summer, there are some obvious parallels as Ten Hag prepares to welcome Forest on Saturday afternoon with the storm clouds building once again and Arsenal next on the horizon.

The noise around the ownership at Manchester United continues to swirl around Old Trafford - PA/Nick Potts

While that Liverpool match took place with mutiny in the air as United fans staged angry protests against the Glazer family, the Forest game will be followed by a 60-minute “sit in” as supporters again demonstrate their unwavering opposition to the club’s reviled owners. It was last November that the Glazers announced a “strategic review” in which they raised the prospect of a full sale. But, nine months on, the two main bidders, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, are still no nearer to knowing if the Americans will sell amid familiar radio silence from the family as impatience and deepening frustration fester in the stands.

Saturday will also be United’s first outing since the club announced Mason Greenwood is to leave after abandoning plans to reinstate the 21-year-old striker in the wake of a huge public and internal backlash that now sees chief executive Richard Arnold facing calls to resign over his handling of the saga.

With Greenwood no longer an option for Ten Hag, who had hoped to welcome the forward back into his squad, United’s problems in attack have become even more pressing. Fans are still waiting for a first glimpse of their new centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund, who has been sidelined by a back injury since completing a £72 million move from Atalanta three weeks ago and whose need to hit the ground running seems to grow in importance with every passing day. It is quite the responsibility for a 20-year-old with fewer than 90 senior club games to his name and no experience of the Premier League and, as United continue to look so light upfront, supporters are wondering how next Friday’s transfer deadline could possibly pass without another striker being recruited.

Equally, they may wonder how the club find themselves in this position when it was obvious even last summer that there were notable gaps to plug. Ten Hag lost Anthony Martial to injury on the eve of the season which forced him, initially at least, to turn to Cristiano Ronaldo, who had missed the majority of pre-season and no longer wanted to play for the club. Hojlund’s injury, the Greenwood episode and the failure to strengthen further have again left Ten Hag having to improvise but moving his biggest goal threat – Marcus Rashford – from his preferred position on the left to centre-forward has only further blunted United’s attack and the experiment will surely have to be shelved against Forest.

Jadon Sancho was used as a false nine with some success in pre-season and that may represent a better way to go against Steve Cooper’s side, who are likely to sit deep and try to hit on the counter. But United’s troubles are not isolated to the attack, where their only league goal so far was created by a right-back and finished by a centre-half.

Injuries leave Ten Hag’s defence hamstrung

United have lost midfielder Mason Mount for six weeks with a hamstring problem, meaning two of Ten Hag’s three summer signings are currently unavailable, and there was another big injury blow this week with the news left-back Luke Shaw could face a similar time out with a muscle issue of his own at a moment when his understudy Tyrell Malacia is already out.

No team has been dribbled past more in the Premier League this season than United and the ease with which their midfield has been overrun will be of added concern to Ten Hag. Casemiro has looked horribly isolated in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Mount, particularly when United’s aggressive man-marking pressing system has been bypassed. Furthermore, United have looked leggy and lacking in intensity, a hangover perhaps from a marathon previous season when they played 62 matches and frenetic pre-season tour of the US when players complained about too much travelling.

United have allowed the opposition more shots (31) and touches (88) inside their own box after two games than any other top-flight side so they are porous as well as profligate.

Ten Hag wants more reinforcements but, much like last summer, United are struggling to shift the deadwood to help raise funds to reinvest.

Against Liverpool last August, United surprised everyone by producing a fine performance and result to lift the mood and kick-start their season. Ten Hag will hope for similar against Forest, not least as they have a challenging trip to Arsenal to follow.