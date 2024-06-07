Manchester United post-season review reaches final stages

Doubts over Erik ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager could drag into next week.

We already knew that Friday wasn’t D-Day for Ten Hag following a report from the Manchester Evening News, but there has been a fresh update in the past hour.

According to Sky Sports, United’s end-of-season review is understood to be in its final stages and a decision on Ten Hag’s future could be announced in the next week.

BREAKING: Manchester United’s post-season review is understood to be in final stages and a decision on Erik ten Hag’s future could be announced in the next week 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yh2pRiVhYm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2024

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports News

Many feel United are guilty of dragging their heels over Ten Hag’s future, which is not how fans want to see the Reds prepare for the new season.

Ten Hag deserves clarity at the very least after winning two trophies in as many years as United manager.

The only certainty is that the club won’t be accused of rushing its decision…

