Manchester United in pole position to sign Fulham’s João Palhinha



An underwhelming start to the summer for Manchester United fans could be about to get more interesting if Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol is to be believed.

The reporter claims that the Red Devils are one of three teams chasing Fulham’s world class midfielder João Palhinha and the only one of the three that can afford his £60 million asking price.

Fulham value Joao Palhinha at double £30m bid they have rejected from Bayern Munich. Barcelona and Man United also interested but Barcelona have financial issues and there’s uncertainty surrounding managerial situation at United. No release clause in Palhinha’s contract. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 10, 2024

More to follow …





