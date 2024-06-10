Advertisement

Manchester United in pole position to sign Fulham’s João Palhinha

Confederação Brasileira de Futebol
·1 min read
An underwhelming start to the summer for Manchester United fans could be about to get more interesting if Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol is to be believed.

The reporter claims that the Red Devils are one of three teams chasing Fulham’s world class midfielder João Palhinha and the only one of the three that can afford his £60 million asking price.

