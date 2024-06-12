Manchester United players surprised and relieved after managerial decision

Fans are relieved that the managerial saga is over with Erik ten Hag set to take charge for a third season at Manchester United.

A report from The Telegraph claims the United players thought Ten Hag would be sacked before finding out the Dutchman is staying at the club.

Like everyone elsewhere, except for the manager, the squad found out that Ten Hag would be staying on Tuesday night when the news broke, as per The Athletic.

Most United fans wanted United to stand by Ten Hag like they did during some difficult moments home and away last season.

Time to move on

Matt Law from The Telegraph explains that as of last week, some players still thought Ten Hag would leave the club and believed that was the most likely scenario after United completed their end-of-season review.

A source told the publication: “The overriding reaction to the news among the players seems to have been surprise. They didn’t really have a clue about what was going on.”

It didn’t help that reports flooded the media about United meeting with managerial candidates over the past three weeks. That only added fuel to the fire by leading people to think Ten Hag’s days at Old Trafford were numbered.

The report adds that most of the squad is pleased the uncertainty over United’s managerial situation has now been quenched.

We can all move on now.

