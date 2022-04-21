Which Manchester United players should fear Erik ten Hag's appointment - and who could thrive?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Donny van de Beek and Marcus Rashford have all had challenging seasons.

Manchester United have named Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of this season.

The Dutchman has signed a three-year deal, running until June 2025 with an option for a one-year extension.

Telegraph Sport assesses how the news impacts the current squad on a player-by-player basis.

Likely starters

David de Gea

This will be intriguing because Ten Hag was interested in signing Dean Henderson on loan for Ajax. That suggests former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, who is the Dutch’s club’s chief executive, rated the England international highly, as well. But de Gea has been one of the team’s best players this season and the new manager is unlikely to drop him.

Harry Maguire

Ten Hag will probably look more at what Maguire has done for England - he was superb during last summer’s European Championships - than his poor form for United, even though he will eventually look to sign someone to play alongside him who maximises his strengths. Maguire needs to defend what is in front of him rather than worry what could be going on behind, so he needs a mobile partner. Ajax’s rapid, ball playing centre back Jurrien Timber could be his future John Stones.

Raphael Varane

Ten Hag may have a penchant for developing and improving young players, but the bedrock of his Ajax defence was the veteran Daly Blind, who he signed from United. He will not cast aside experience and will hope the France international can remain injury free. He will, though, sign cover and competition.

Luke Shaw

Ten Hag likes his full-backs to be able to help the team attack from wide areas as well as defend. As long as he is over his physical problems, he is going to love the version of Shaw England have seen over the last few years.

Bruno Fernandes

Given his new employers have just awarded the Portugal international a new contract he will not have much choice but to keep him, but expect to see Fernandes given more licence to roam and to play without the handbrake on, as he has done under Ralph Rangnick. Ten Hag is the sort of manager who will get the best out Fernandes and will expect him to play to make the team tick in the middle of the pitch, as well as create and score goals.

Story continues

Bruno Fernandes. - PETER POWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Scott McTominay

Ten Hag, unsurprisingly for a former Ajax manager, likes players who have come through the system and have grown up with the club. This is likely to mean McTominay, at least in the short to medium term, is retained. But he is also a player who will have much to prove.

Fred

Ten Hag is in the market for midfielders - with Declan Rice one of several players United are interested in signing - which might leave Fred vulnerable. But having underwhelmed for most of his United career since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk, he has improved markedly - to the point where he has arguably been one of the club's best outfield players this season.

Donny van de Beek

No player will be happier to see Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Currently on loan at Everton because he could not get a game at United, the Holland international has been dropped by his national team and looks a pale shadow of the player he was at Ajax. Ten Hag used Van de Beek as his metronome in Amsterdam and made him look like one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Jadon Sancho

Another player who is likely to benefit from Ten Hag’s arrival, who will want to see the same player he admired at Borussia Dortmund in a United shirt. Ajax were interested in Sancho when he left Manchester City to play in Germany and the new coach should be able to extract far more from him. The wide forwards are vital to the way Ajax attacked under Ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho. - GETTY IMAGES

Cristiano Ronaldo

It would be easy to predict that the veteran will be on a collision course with a new manager charged with building a new team, but the most important player for Ten Hag in Amsterdam was his captain Dusan Tadic, who was also in his 30s. United will almost certainly sign a new centre-forward this summer, but Ronaldo will still be heavily involved. Ten Hag will not dispense with 20 goals a season.

On the fringes

Dean Henderson

Ajax were interested in signing him in January, so Ten Hag clearly rates him, but it would be a big surprise if he was to immediately replace de Gea as No1. Given Henderson has little interest in spending another season playing back-up to the Spaniard, the decision over whether Ten Hag keeps him could be taken out of his hands.

Diogo Dalot

Will be given a chance to show what he can do because of his age and there is still a suspicion there is a good player in there, but another who looks vulnerable if he does not improve. The same is true of Alex Telles.

Marcus Rashford

It was once unthinkable but Rashford’s time at Manchester United could well be running out. His form has been poor for so long, it is becoming difficult to remember how good he once was. Is his heart still in it? Is he still hampered by physical problems? Does he need a fresh start? Ten Hag will want answers to all these questions and quickly.

Anthony Elanga

There is lots to like about the young Sweden international, who has been the breakout academy player this season, but too much has been expected too soon. Ten Hag will take a lot of personal interest in his development and there will be lots of first team opportunities. Every single young player at United will get the chance to impress the new manager in pre-season and if they do, they will be in first-team contention.

Out in the cold

Victor Lindelof

Apart from his quality on the ball, he does not seem to have any of the qualities that Ten Hag would want from a centre-back - particularly with issues around his pace and mobility.

Victor Lindelof of Manchester United walks off at the end of the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 9, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. - GETTY IMAGES

Eric Bailly

Another who is unlikely to have a future at United having already been pushed out of the first-team picture under two different managers. It is time for a move.

Phil Jones

His return this season after so long out injured was a feelgood story amid the gloom of his recent time at the club but his career there is coming to an end.

Paul Pogba

It says everything about how sour things have turned for the France international that Ten Hag will not even bother trying to persuade him to stay. His lack of consistency and application have been far too obvious and the new manager will not want such a divisive presence in the dressing room.

Paul Pogba. - GETTY IMAGES

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Not good enough going forward and lacks the technical ability to be a full-back in a Ten Hag side. The bottom line is the Dutchman would never have signed him.

Juan Mata

Has been a valuable servant to the club and remains a clever footballer but his best years are behind him. Would have been a player Ten Hag likes in the past, but will want to move on so that wages can be better spent elsewhere.

Jesse Lingard

Might have had a chance if he had more than a few months left on contract but will be allowed to leave.

Anthony Martial

Has talent but Ten Hag has so much to do, it seems unlikely he has the time, desire or patience to rebuild his career. His attitude within the dressing room is unlikely to endear him to the Dutchman, either, who wants positive characters.

Edinson Cavani

What a striker he has been, but that is written in the past tense for a reason. Rarely fit enough to play and will not be kept on.