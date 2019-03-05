Manchester United players convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be named permanent manager

Solskjaer celebrates after Manchester United's 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford - Manchester United

Manchester United’s players are increasingly convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be appointed manager on a permanent basis.

Solskjaer has huge support within the United dressing room after overseeing a startling transformation at Old Trafford on and off the pitch in the 11 weeks since being placed in temporary charge following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Gary Neville, the former United captain, claimed last month that there would be “mutiny” if the club opted against appointing Solskjaer, but there is a growing belief among the players that the Norwegian is making himself indispensable and the hierarchy will give him the job.

Although Solskjaer’s personal touch, grown up management and the long-awaited return to an attacking, front foot mindset have been warmly received by the squad, helping foster a burgeoning team spirit, they also believe they are in capable hands tactically and in coaching and development terms under the former United striker and his close-knit staff.

One of United’s key requirements is appointing a manager who can maximise potential after feeling too many talents stagnated or regressed under Mourinho - and the improvement in so many players of all ages and in different positions is a feather in Solskjaer's cap.

United’s players have been extremely receptive to the dynamic between Solskjaer and his backroom team, which comprises his No. 2 Mike Phelan - Sir Alex Ferguson’s long-term assistant - former United midfielder Michael Carrick and coaches Kieran McKenna and Mark Dempsey. Solskjaer empowers them all and gives them key roles to play.

The club’s powerbrokers have also been encouraged by the way Solskjaer has handled the current injury crisis, which has robbed him of the majority of his first choice midfield and attack, and the impact of the stand-ins.

United have said a “thorough recruitment process” will be carried out in the search for Mourinho’s permanent successor, but there has yet to be a formal approach to another manager about the position.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been the other leading candidate for the role, but Spurs would likely fight any move for the Argentine.

United gave the biggest indication yet that Solskjaer will get the job permanently after they put him at the centre of a promotional campaign urging fans to renew their season tickets.

Solskjaer himself admitted it would be odd for him to front the campaign only for his services to be relinquished at the end of the season.

“It’ll be strange to see yourself in the video if you’re not here,” he said on Friday. “If my kids see a commercial with me in it and I’m back home in Norway, that’ll be strange probably.”

Solksjaer and his team have made themselves very popular with United's players Credit: Getty

Solskjaer was not considered a serious candidate for the position when placed in interim charge, but he has won many admirers with the way he has tackled the job in a short space of time.

Having been 11 points adrift of the Champions League places when Mourinho was sacked, United now sit fourth, just three points behind Tottenham in third, after a run of 10 wins and two draws in the Premier League.

United face the prospect of being knocked out by Paris St-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16, with Solskjaer’s injury-plagued side needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit away to the French champions tomorrow. Paul Pogba will also be suspended after his red card in the first leg.

They face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday week, after chalking up impressive away wins at Arsenal and Chelsea in the competition.