Manchester United planning stunning €270 million triple raid on Benfica



After a dismal last season, Manchester United need to strengthen all across the pitch if they are to have any hope of catching up with the leading pack.

Centre-back, full-back and midfield are all areas in urgent need of reinforcements with multiple exits also on the cards as the club look to raise capital.

The defence conceded a scarcely believable 85 goals in all competitions, the most in over 50 years, with manager Erik ten Hag struggling to pick a stable back-four due to numerous injuries.

This included the full-back positions with Tyrell Malacia missing the entire season while Luke Shaw was also injured for the majority of the campaign.

Back four revamp

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s injury-plagued season, Diogo Dalot had to alternate between the left and right-side of defence from game to game while Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof were also forced to play there.

The heart of the defence is likely to undergo a major change with Raphael Varane already announcing his departure while Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been linked with summer exits.

In the centre of the pitch, Ten Hag’s high-transition tactics did not suit Casemiro, who struggled throughout the campaign after a fantastic debut season in red.

The manager has already had a fall-out with the Brazilian during the FA Cup final and an exit looks on the cards with Saudi Arabian sides open to offering big money for the five-time Champions League winner.

As reported in today’s print edition of Correio da Manha Weekend, the Red Devils are looking at a triple raid on Benfica to fix all their aforementioned woes in one fell swoop.

Benfica triple raid

Joao Neves is a well-known target for the Old Trafford side with recent reports stating that United had seen their first bid rejected but were planning to return with an improved bid despite the Portuguese giants’ stance of not selling for below the release clause.

There is also increased interest from other clubs and the Manchester giants need to act fast or else might fall behind in the race.

Another player frequently linked with a switch to the Premier League is Antonio Silva, who is seen as the perfect replacement for World Cup winner Varane.

“Manchester United have midfielder João Neves, the centre back António Silva and the versatile Aursnes in the crosshairs and ponder presenting proposals for the trio to Benfica after Euro 2024,

“Midfielder João Neves, who has already been linked with PSG, is seen at Old Trafford as a symbol of revolution. The termination clause is high (120 M€), but the English believe in a cheaper deal.

“Defense has been a problem for the English team, which sees António Silva as a leader to replace Varane, who left the club at the end of this season, and Jonny Evans, who will also follow another path. Both Neves and António Silva fit the desired long-term model: they are young and have great room for progression.”

The new entrant in this list is Fredrik Aursnes, a versatile footballer capable of playing as a right-back and left-back as well as in midfield and out wide if required.

Exorbitant prices might prove a sticking point

Such versatility could be of great use to Ten Hag, especially considering the number of injuries that the club suffered last season.

“The signing of the versatile Aursnes, who plays full back and midfield, aims to bring consistency. Luke Shaw was out for much of the season, Tyrell Malacia practically didn’t play. Aursnes could also relieve Dalot, sacrificed this season after many games (50).”

United are considering “submitting offers” for the Benfica trio after Euro 2024 but their prices could make things tricky for the English giants.

Silva has a €100 million release clause while the Norwegian also has a clause of €50 million inserted into his deal. That would effectively mean an outlay of €270 million, highly unlikely considering PSR concerns.

