Manchester United planning Mason Greenwood plus cash offer for Victor Osimhen



Manchester United are not in the best of shape financially after more than a decade of disastrous decisions in the transfer market.

INEOS are therefore planning a summer clearout which will ease PSR concerns and also raise capital which will then be used to recruit players with the first team needing reinforcements all across the pitch.

Upfront, the team were severely lacking last season with Erik ten Hag forced to keep playing Rasmus Hojlund despite the Dane being overplayed due to the lack of other options at the manager’s disposal.

Mason Greenwood is earmarked for a departure with multiple Serie A and La Liga clubs chasing his signature. His sale could hold the key to the Red Devils’ planned approach for long-term target Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen chase

The Nigerian was touted as a genuine target last summer only for Napoli to decide not to sell. Now, the 25-year-old’s release clause stands at €120 million after a contract renewal last year.

Arsenal, Chelsea were also interested at one stage but seem to have moved on to other targets but the Old Trafford side continue to lurk with intent.

As per La Repubblica (via Spazio Napoli), United could use Greenwood plus cash to bring Osimhen to the Theatre of Dreams. The 20-time English league champions are said to value Greenwood at €35 million.

The 2022/23 Serie A champions are among the many suitors for the United academy graduate and would be willing to enter into negotiations for a potential player-plus-cash deal with the English giants.

“Napoli wouldn’t even mind a technical compensation to lower the “cash” and achieve a level capital gain. It’s no mystery that sporting director Giovanni Manna likes Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood-plus-cash for Osimhen

“The crystal-clear striker relaunched himself at Getafe after accusations of domestic violence and rape which had obviously slowed down his rise at Old Trafford. Both Juventus and Lazio also follow him.

“United decided not to continue with him despite the charges being dropped by his girlfriend (with whom he later got back together, the couple had a son) and the contract expiring in 2025 requires an immediate transfer. The English team’s moves will be monitored carefully: it is probably Osimhen’s last chance to perform in the Premier League.”

It would be a smart deal if INEOS manage to pull it off provided Napoli reduce the asking price after a mixed season for the striker.

He followed up 31-goal league-winning season with 17 goals and four assists last term. His current market value stands at €100 million.

