Manchester United optimistic that experienced duo will sign new deals

Manchester United are yet to confirm whether Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans will be at the club next season.

The experienced duo weren’t released when United announced which players they would retain and release this summer.

Neither Heaton nor Evans featured on that list but it was understood that talks were ongoing with the experienced duo.

According to The Athletic, there is ‘optimism’ that Heaton and Evans will sign new contracts at United.

Heaton didn’t make any appearances for United last season, although he has been called up to the England squad for Euro 2024 as a training goalkeeper. Gareth Southgate felt his experience would be important to his squad in Germany this summer.

On the other hand, Evans made more appearances than he would have imagined after re-joining the club as a free agent last summer.

Evans made 30 appearances for United across all competitions, with 23 coming in the Premier League.

