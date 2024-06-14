🚨 Manchester United make opening offer for Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have made an opening offer for Jarrad Branthwaite as they look to step up their interest in the Everton defender.

Branthwaite, who was among those cut from the England squad for EURO 2024, has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and enjoyed an excellent season at Goodison Park.

Now, they have tabled a £35m offer for his services in what is seen as an opening bid to take him from Merseyside to Manchester.

However, that bid is expected to be rejected, and is viewed as unacceptable by Everton, who are holding out for close to double that to let the Englishman leave.