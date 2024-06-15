Manchester United to open talks with Bruno Fernandes over new contract after Euro 2024

Manchester United are reportedly set to open talks with Bruno Fernandes over a new deal after the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

There has been some uncertainty over the future of Fernandes, whose United contract runs until the summer of 2026.

It was previously suggested that an Old Trafford exit for Fernandes could be on the cards even as he continues to be linked with a number of clubs.

Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Barcelona are examples of outfits that have been mentioned to be in for the Red Devils skipper.

There’s also believed to be interest in his services from the Saudi Pro League.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinho, held talks with a number of teams across Europe.

Amidst all this, a contract renewal to extend his stay at United was also not ruled out. It was relayed that Fernandes wants financial parity with the club’s highest earners such as Marcus Rashford.

A report covered by The Peoples Person noted that the 29-year-old was also delaying making a decision on his future until after the managerial situation was sorted. Following confirmation that United are poised to stick with Erik ten Hag, it seems like the 20-time English champions are now prepared to initiate dialogue with their captain over fresh terms.

Football Insider states, “Man United will hold talks over a new Bruno Fernandes contract when he returns from the European Championships.”

“Sources say the attacking midfielder, 29, is keen for the club to match his ambitions, wants to see improvements made on the pitch, and wants to be part of those plans.”

“After the decision to keep Erik ten Hag at the club following the FA Cup victory, United will now look to forge ahead with new contract talks and transfer plans.”

Pete O’Rourke explains that despite speculation over his future, Fernandes remains happy at United.







