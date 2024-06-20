Manchester United open to offering Bruno Fernandes a new contract should he stay at the club

Manchester United’s summer transfer business not only includes incomings and outgoings but also deciding the futures of several influential first-team stars.

After a poor season, Marcus Rashford’s future remains up in the air and the Mancunian even met the new co-owners to try and secure his position at his boyhood club.

Amad Diallo, who enjoyed a brilliant last few months, is reportedly set for a key role moving forward but he still wants guarantees from the manager regarding his playing time.

However, fans are desperate to learn what the club intend to do with Bruno Fernandes after several reports suggested the Portuguese was open to leaving should the club want.

Fernandes’ future

Multiple outlets have claimed he is not unsellable and could be moved on should a humongous bid arrive, such is the financial situation at the club currently.

The club captain is open to staying should United reward him with a new and improved deal which would make him one of the highest earners while INEOS also need to show ambition in the market.

With Erik ten Hag’s future secure, chances of holding on to the influential midfielder has also increased and now, The Manchester Evening News has claimed that should the Portuguese star choose to stay in Manchester, the club would consider handing a contract extension.

Fernandes’ current deal is valid until 2026, with the option of an additional year, and he earns £240,000 per week (as per Capology), less than Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and even Mason Mount.

However, United currently do not think handing the 29-year-old a new contract is a priority as INEOS have decided contract extension talks will not occur during the window. However, they also believe the player’s agent will ask for a salary hike should he remain at Old Trafford.

“A new contract for Bruno Fernandes is not a priority for Manchester United but the club would be open to a renewal if he stays beyond the transfer window.

New contract

“Fernandes has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Inter Milan this summer amid uncertainty over his future, partly fuelled by the player.

“United do not plan to negotiate any new contracts with existing players during the transfer window and Fernandes is tied to the club until 2026, with the option of an additional year.

“United anticipate Fernandes’s agent, Miguel Pinho, could approach them about a new deal later this year if Fernandes is not sold.”

The Portugal international has been, by far, the best club signing since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and fans want him to stay. Now, the ball is in INEOS’ court.

