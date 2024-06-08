Manchester United are open to discussing a new contract with Bruno Fernandes

Despite suffering a slow start to the season, the Portugal international roared back into action in the second half, finishing the campaign with 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

His club season ended with a sumptuous no-look assist to Kobbie Mainoo to slot in United’s second goal of the FA Cup final as the Red Devils lifted the famous old trophy in the spring sun.

However, rumours that the captain may leave Old Trafford have not disappeared as there are numerous conflicting reports on the matter.

Some categorically deny that the Red Devils have any interest in selling their talisman but others state that if a club were to pay the right price, thought to be £70 million, a deal could be done.

However, in welcome news to most United fans, Football Insider claim that sources have told them that “Man United are open to discussing a new contract with captain Bruno Fernandes.

“It is believed the United captain wants to stay and sign a new deal – and is keen for the club’s new ownership to match his ambition.”

“A well-placed source has also told Football Insider that Fernandes, who turns 30 later this year, is acutely aware that his next contract may be his final big deal in Europe.”

According to capology.com, Fernandes is the club’s sixth highest earner but with Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane both leaving he will jump up to fourth should he stay.

His salary of £240,000 a month seems fair but when you consider that Mason Mount is reportedly earning more, it seems unfair.

Factoring in that Casemiro and Marcus Rashford are both earning significantly more than the captain, his desire for a new improved deal can be understood.

The player has been much more important to the squad than any of those players this season and in reality, he has been instrumental for the team since he arrived in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon.

How INEOS go about negotiating the new deal will be imperative to the future of the club. The chemicals company have spoken about how they want to rein in United’s out of control wage structure but at the same time, they can ill afford to lose the club’s best player.





