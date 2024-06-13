Manchester United once again eyeing a move for Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka



With Erik ten Hag confirmed to be staying on as Manchester United manager, the club’s transfer dealings are expected to go up a notch with the summer window opening on Friday.

Midfield proved to be a particularly problem position for the Dutchman last season as he attempted to play a high-transition style which did not suit Casemiro.

And with the Brazilian expected to depart for the riches of the Saudi Pro League, the hunt is on for the ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

As per Football Transfers, the Red Devils are eyeing an experienced defensive midfield partner for the academy sensation, a departure from INEOS’ planned youthful revamp throughout the squad.

Midfielder needed

And the Old Trafford side are looking at Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka to fill the gaping hole in the middle of the park. The German was also a target last summer but ended up staying at the Allianz Arena.

With Vincent Kompany now at the helm in Bavaria, the Bundesliga giants have once again made the 29-year-old available for transfer with the English giants prepared to pay around €40 million.

“Manchester United are interested in signing Leon Goretzka who has been made available for a move this window by Bayern Munich, FootballTransfers can reveal.

“We are told that while Man Utd are aiming to sign younger players this window, it isn’t a strict policy, especially as they want someone with experience to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Goretzka being eyed again

“Goretzka’s name has been penned in as one in that mould and Man Utd value the midfielder at around €40 million. The Red Devils are bracing for the departure of Casemiro, who has significant interest stemming from the Saudi Pro League.”

The 29-year-old registered six goals and 11 assists last season and was in the top six percent for passes completed and in the top four percent for blocks among his Bundesliga peers (as per Fotmob).

The five-time league winner and one-time Champions League winner can also play further upfront and at the back if needed, with versatility a highly-valued trait as per Ten Hag.

The Manchester side are already planning a raid on Bayern for centre-back Matthijs De Ligt as well and it remains to be seen if Bayern agree to a double sale and whether the Red Devils can come up with the sort of money required to land the highly-rated duo.

