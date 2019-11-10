Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'We should have scored many more' against Brighton but 'it was a joy to watch'

Manchester United eased to their 3-1 win over Brighton at Old Trafford with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying his side ‘should have scored many more goals’.

The Seagulls struggled to deal with the pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front with the Red Devils having 21 shots at goal with eleven of those on target.

Solskjaer, who has always wanted free flowing football at the Theatre of Dreams, enjoyed watching his young side in full swing against Brighton.

“We should have scored many more goals.” He told BBC Sport. “It was an excellent performance from the lads, when you see them going forward it is a joy to watch.”

Particularly for the 46-year-old Norwegian, he was impressing by Martial who has not long been back from injury and 19-year-old Brandon Williams who was making his full Premier League debut.

“Anthony Martial did not get a goal but he was outstanding. Brandon Williams was excellent too, he has had some good games already and he seems he wants to be out there and enjoy himself.”

The win means United move up seven places in the Premier League table to 7th, but Solskjaer said his focus is on performance at this stage of the season.

“The table does not really matter at the moment: we need to keep improving and keep winning games and see where it takes us.”

