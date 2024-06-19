Manchester United offered discount in pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United have been offered a potential discount in their pursuit of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee which could help the Red Devils jump the queue for the talented Dutchman.

Zirkzee has enjoyed a breakout season in Serie A which even saw him earn a late call-up to the Netherlands squad for the Euros, replacing Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners who was forced to withdraw with injury.

The 23-year-old forward was a key part of Bologna securing Champions League qualification for the first time since 1964 – the same year the Italian side last won Serie A.

Zirkzee scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 league appearances. And while these may seem like relatively modest numbers, Bologna only scored 54 times in Serie A, meaning their striker was responsible for 28% of his side’s total output. Erling Haaland, as a comparison, accounted for 30% of Manchester City’s total league goals last season.

It was Zirkzee’s all-round play which impressed beyond simply his statistical returns, however, and put some of Europe’s biggest clubs on red-alert for a potential move this summer, given his favourable release clause of £34 million (active from July 1).

AC Milan were reportedly at the front of the queue for Zirkzee, having agreed personal terms with the forward and seemingly ready to pay the release clause, though Arsenal and Juventus have also been linked with moves, as have United.

However, Zirzkee is represented by Kia Joorabchian – a notorious agent previously involved in Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano’s outlandish moves to West Ham – who is demanding €15 million in agents’ fees to facilitate the move.

The Rossoneri are refusing to meet this figure which has, in turn, opened the door for United to potentially muscle in on the deal. Old Trafford executives have contacted Zirzkee’s representatives to explore a transfer and, according to Italian journalist Nick Semeraro, were met with a positive update.

Semeraro reveals Joorabchian is willing to “give a discount on commissions” to United specifically, whereas AC Milan must pay the full price as relations between the agent and the Italian heavyweight are described as “terrible.”

Tweet – “Kia Joorabchian gave the ultimatum to Milan. The Rossoneri must close the deal or the discussion will be over. #MUFC‘s first contacts with the agent were positive. Agent willing to give a discount on commissions. No discount to Milan with whom relations are terrible.”

With United hoping to invest in a number of players this summer, while facing the acute pressure of the Premier League’s Profits and Sustainability Rules (PSR), the prospect of any type of discount for a key target will be a huge boost.

This appears to be a deal rapidly gaining traction as INEOS seek to make a splash early in their first window at the helm at Old Trafford. Watch this space.

