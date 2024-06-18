Manchester United offer €30m for Barcelona jewel – report

According to a sensational report by David Bernabeu in SPORT, Manchester United have made an offer of €30 million to Barcelona for their young midfielder, Fermin Lopez.

In response, the Blaugrana have firmly stated that they will not sell the player.

Fermin is considered one of Barcelona’s most promising talents and he has worked his way up through the club’s youth system to earn a spot on the first team.

Although Barcelona need to make some sales to balance their finances, they are not willing to part with Fermin unless they receive an offer that is too good to refuse.

According to Bernabeu, it was reported that Manchester United approached Barcelona to discuss signing Fermin. The English club is said to be on the lookout for midfielders with technical skill and a strong presence on the field, which Fermin embodies.

Despite Manchester United’s offer of €30 million, Barcelona quickly rejected it, considering it too low for such a promising player as he has a bright future ahead, and Barcelona do not see the offer as meeting his value.

Fermin’s market value is on the rise

Barcelona are in no mood to sell Fermin Lopez. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Fermin’s market value has risen significantly over the past season. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €30 million, the same amount Manchester United offered.

However, Barcelona believe that Fermin’s value will continue to increase, and they are not willing to consider selling him unless an exceptionally high offer comes in.

In his first season at the top level, Fermin has already established himself as a crucial player. He has consistently performed well, and his hard work in games has made him an asset to the team.

After returning from a loan spell at Linares, the midfielder initially seemed destined for the Barcelona B team.

However, Xavi took him on the American tour, where he impressed by scoring a fantastic goal in a match against Real Madrid in Dallas.

Last season, Fermin scored 11 goals in 42 matches. One of his standout moments was an iconic celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu after scoring against Real Madrid.