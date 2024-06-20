Manchester United have not given up hope of landing Jean-Clair Todibo this summer

Considering the 85 goals conceded last season, it is logical that Manchester United’s first priority this window is to strengthen at the back.

The club are currently embroiled in negotiations with Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite with the Toffees holding firm on their £70 million.

United have reportedly informed the Merseysiders to either set a realistic price or they are prepared to walk away without submitting any further offers.

It is well-known that the club might require more than one centre-back with Raphael Varane already announcing his departure while both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been linked with exits.

Todibo talks still ongoing

One name that has gained prominence ever since INEOS took charge of the sporting affairs of the club is that of Jean-Clair Todibo of OGC Nice.

With the same ownership, it was expected that a deal would not be difficult to crack despite the presence of multiple other candidates.

But United’s well-laid plans came crashing down as UEFA informed that clubs under the same umbrella cannot exchange players when playing in the same competition.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe termed the decision as unfair and now, HITC Football have claimed that the 20-time English league champions have not given up hope of landing the Frenchman.

“Manchester United have been blocked from signing Jean-Clair Todibo from sister club Nice, but HITC understands they are working to try and find a resolution.

INEOS in talks with UEFA

“HITC is told that United officials are ‘frustrated’ by the situation and are currently talking with Uefa, who released guidance to clubs in May over what merits a club having a “decisive influence” of more than one club, which included transfers.

“United believe there are precedents that have previously been set that would allow them to sign Todibo and talks are continuing.”

There were initial concerns over United’s Europa League participation due to UEFA rules regarding clubs from the same ownership group but INEOS masterfully navigated around those choppy waters.

This report indicates that a resolution could yet be found with the British petrochemical giants in talks with UEFA. The Old Trafford side also hold interest in other Nice stars such as Khephren Thuram and Melvin Bard.

