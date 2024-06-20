Manchester United have no plans of submitting an improved bid for Jarrad Branthwaite

After Manchester United conceded 85 goals in all competitions last season, the most in over 50 years, it is no surprise to see INEOS focus on defensive reinforcements first.

The Red Devils are currently embroiled in negotiations with Everton over Jarrad Branthwaite with the Toffees rejecting the first bid of £43 million.

Sean Dyche’s side reportedly value the England international at £70 million, an absurd valuation considering he only has played one full season in the English top flight.

United are not in the pink of health financially and need to depend on player sales to supplement their initial budget which has been pegged at £50 million.

No improved bid

With a striker and midfielder also high on the list of requirements, United cannot afford to go all gung-ho in the market and even told the Merseyside club to set a realistic price should they want to conduct a deal. The 21-year-old has a current market value of around £36 million as per Transfermarkt.

Everton’s thought-process has been that if clubs can pay £80 million for the likes of Harry Maguire and Josko Gvardiol, paying the same for the Englishman is also a no-brainer.

United’s reasoning is that those deals were conducted in the pre-COVID era and after the pandemic and with the advent of Profit and Sustainability rules, United do not feel such exorbitant spending makes sense.

Initially, The Peoples Person had relayed that INEOS were mulling over an improved second offer but The Daily Star have now claimed that the 20-time English league champions are prepared to walk away without any further bids and will now look at Lille’s Leny Yoro as an alternative.

“Manchester United will turn to French defender Leny Yoro, if no deal can be agreed with Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite. United fear no compromise will be reached, and have made Yoro their leading target as an alternative option to Branthwaite.

Yoro more feasible

“United have made a final bid of £43m for Branthwaite – and told Everton they will not go any higher. But Everton are holding out for closer to £70m for the England international.”

It must be remembered that Everton are under the PSR scanner and need to balance their books before the end of this month to avoid any further punishment.

The Frenchman, on the other hand, is said to favour a move to Real Madrid instead of Manchester and that complicates matters. Marc Guehi has also been touted as an alternative but Crystal Palace want to tie him down on a new deal which would elevate his price even further.

United’s hunt for a centre-back is set to get complicated and it will be interesting to see if INEOS’ hard negotiation stance actually pays dividends or if it backfires spectacularly.

