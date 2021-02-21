Manchester United – Newcastle stream live! How to watch, lineups, odds

Manchester United – Newcastle: Manchester United looks to build on a big midweek win in the Europa League when it hosts a Newcastle side that could find itself in a relegation fight soon (start time 2pm ET Sunday, online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils pasted Real Sociedad 4-0 in Turin on Thursday but have drawn two-straight Premier League outings en route to a 10-point gap behind leaders Man City.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED – NEWCASTLE STREAM

Newcastle, meanwhile, could enter the day only three points from the bottom three if Fulham knocks off Sheffield United on Saturday.

As it stands, the Magpies haven’t earned back-to-back league results since Dec. 12. Getting one here would be a big achievement even with Man United’s injured midfield.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Man United won’t have Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Phil Jones, and Scott McTominay, who limped off the pitch midweek in the Champions League.

Newcastle gets Jeff Hendrick back from suspension but Callum Wilson remains out along with defenders Fabian Schar and Javi Manquillo. It’s also too soon for Federico Fernandez’s return.

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1363549611995054087

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man United is a super heavy favorite at -358, while a draw pays +450, and Newcastle United getting a win delivers +900 to the wagerer.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Man United’s central midfield could well be Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred if McTominay can’t go, and that trio combined for 203 minutes on Thursday in another country. Newcastle doesn’t have Wilson but does have some players who can be a handful for defenders who struggle with crosses, which has happened to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof on occasion. Still, this feels a bridge too far for Steve Bruce’s men. A too-tight Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle.

Story continues

How to watch Manchester United – Newcastle stream and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

More Women's Soccer

Krieger, Lloyd comments on USWNT players who knelt, stood during anthem USWNT – Colombia: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction NWSL announces new team, USSF break; Stanford star signs for Lyon

Manchester United – Newcastle stream live! How to watch, lineups, odds originally appeared on NBCSports.com