Ten Hag says Manchester United must be tougher after humiliating Bournemouth defeat

Exasperated Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United are not good enough to play on a high level consistently after Bournemouth made history with their first-ever Old Trafford win.The under pressure boss said his team must also improve and be "tougher" from the first minute to get results in the Premier League.“It can’t be in this league that you are not playing on the highest levels because you get killed," Ten Hag said.Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth ahead after five minutes on Saturday, with Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi headers securing a 3-0 triumph that could have been worse for United.