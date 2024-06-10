Manchester United move on from Gareth Southgate due to timing

Manchester United have moved on from Gareth Southgate being a potential successor to Erik ten Hag this summer as fans await a final decision from the new co-owners on the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford.

Most United fans want Ten Hag to remain in charge, as revealed in a recent Stretty News poll. Those views are echoed by match-going fans, who feel Ten Hag has done enough by winning two trophies in as many years to get a chance at a third season in charge.

Only time will tell if those feelings of the fans are echoed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. They’ve reportedly met with an array of managerial candidates since the end of the season.

Loading ...

Loading ...

Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino were both ruled out of the running to succeed Ten Hag in the foreseeable future, but we all know anything can happen in football. It changes from one day to another.

Reds move on from Gareth Southgate… for now

Embed from Getty Images

Gareth Southgate has been England manager for eight years and Euro 2024 may be his final major tournament before moving on.

The former Middlesborough manager, who was sacked in 2009, is under pressure to deliver a trophy after making huge strides with the Three Lions.

Regardless of that, Ineos are fond of Southgate but The Mirror claims United have moved on because the timeline does not align.

Southgate is preparing for Euro 2024 and his focus will be on winning the tournament in Germany. Furthermore, he is under contract with the FA until December.

The report adds that the FA have not made any approaches or back-up plans especially as Southgate has a six-month grace period after the Euros written into his £2.5m-a-year deal.

This means the FA are not planning for a successor, and they’ve made it no secret that they would like him to continue as manager until the World Cup.

Southgate has yet to decide on his future. I don’t hope it’s not a matter of waiting for Southgate to be available without having to pay off the FA.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United move on from Gareth Southgate due to timing

Jun 10 2024, 22:59

Manchester United academy graduate set to join Serie A side as free agent

Jun 10 2024, 22:28

Thomas Tuchel issued desire to work with two Manchester United stars during Sir Jim Ratcliffe meeting

Jun 10 2024, 21:59