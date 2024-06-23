Manchester United move to bring club great back to Old Trafford

Manchester United have approached Ruud van Nistelrooy regarding a return to the club as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

Van Nistelrooy is weighing up a decision on his future after interest in his services from Burnley, who have offered the Dutchman the chance to be Vincent Kompany’s successor at Turf Moor.

However, the Championship side face competition from Manchester United who have proposed Van Nistelrooy the opportunity to work alongside compatriot Ten Hag.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since resigning from his role as head coach at PSV Eindhoven in May 2023, citing a lack of support from the club’s board.

He had won the 2023 Johan Cruyff Shield and 2022–23 KNVB Cup with the Eredivisie outfit, having previously worked on the coaching staff for the Netherlands national team.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Van Nistelrooy could form part of a backroom overhaul at Manchester United for next season. A decision is expected in the coming days as the Dutchman decides whether to return to his former club as an assistant, or take over a Burnley side bidding to bounce back to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Should he return to Manchester United, Van Nistelrooy would arrive with a wealth of knowledge of the club and Premier League, having spent five seasons at Old Trafford as a player between 2001 and 2006.

During his time with the Red Devils, Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in 205 appearances and won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup, alongside the 2001-02 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, and 2002-03 Premier League Golden Boot and Premier League Player of the Season.

