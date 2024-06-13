Manchester United monitoring Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at Bayern Munich

Manchester United are monitoring Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Dutchman will be allowed to leave Bayern this summer should a suitable offer be submitted.

de Ligt’s departure is made all the more likely with the imminent arrival of Japanese international Hiroki Ito from VfB Stuttgart. Ito is expected to sign for Bayern today after the club paid his €30m release fee.

Additionally, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has a verbal agreement with Bayern and could make his move to Bavarian after the European Championships this summer.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is a big fan of de Ligt and is seeking to sign a new cente-back this summer.

The United boss’ future at Old Trafford was finally made secure this week with rumours circulating that he could be let go.

de Ligt is currently focusing on Euro 24 with the Netherlands but his future is very open.

GGFN | Jamie Allen