Manchester United monitor 24 y/o Bayern Munich defender admired by Ten Hag

Manchester United will monitor many options when the transfer market opens.

One area of concern is the defence which explains why United are linked to centre-backs and full-backs.

The priority should be finding a replacement for Raphael Varane since his contract expired at the end of the season.

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire also face uncertain futures at the club as United plan to overhaul the squad.

Fresh reports suggest United are keeping an eye on Bayern Munich and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, who previously worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

De Ligt could fall down the pecking order in Bavaria if Bayern sign more defenders this summer, and it is believed he will be sold if the price is right.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims United continue to show an interest in De Ligt.

Plettenberg adds that Ten Hag is still a big fan of his former defender.

🚨🆕🔴 Understand Manchester United is closely monitoring the situation of Matthijs de Ligt! Erik ten Hag is still a big fan of de Ligt, and #MUFC is looking for a new center-back. De Ligt is allowed to leave FC Bayern for a suitable offer. Also, because Ito will sign today… pic.twitter.com/RGEXcBYEws — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 13, 2024

No shortage of targets

United have been linked with an array of centre-backs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The list includes names like Trevoh Chalobah, Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi, Odilon Kossounou, Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro.

Juventus star Gleison Bremer is another centre-back linked to United, although at 27, he has more experience than most of the alternatives.

