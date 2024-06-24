Manchester United monitor 17 y/o Swindon Town striker who scored brace against U18s in FA Youth Cup

Manchester United have their eyes on a young striker at League Two side Swindon Town.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United and Wolves have both checked up on Botan Ameen, who has yet to make a senior appearance for Swindon Town.

United are always keen to add top young talents to their academy and it looks like Ameen is the latest target.

In the FA Youth Cup last season, the 17-year-old scored 3 goals in 4 games, with 2 coming in a shock fourth-round win over United.

The Reds are set to face competition from Wolves if they pursue their interest in Ameen this summer.

Ameen has been called up for the Iraq U20s squad.

Young players flourishing under Erik ten Hag

It was pretty clear that Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho were among the first names on the teamsheet last season.

This should encourage other young players because they will be rewarded for hard work once they develop into better players.

Youth development is an important tradition at United and it’s something we should never discourage.

