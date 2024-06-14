Manchester United miss out on Assane Ouédraogo as he signs for Red Bull Leipzig

Manchester United have missed out on target Assane Ouédraogo as he has signed a deal with Red Bull Leipzig.

The 18 year old has taken the Bundesliga 2 by storm and became a vital player for Schalke in this campaign, playing 17 games and scoring three goals.

His great form and potential for an 18 year old has led to interest from many clubs such as United and Bayern Munich but Red Bull have won the race for the starlet.

The former Schalke player has signed for only €10 million and committed his future to the East German side.

🔴⚪️✨ Assane Ouédraogo signs in as new RB Leipzig player on €10m fee from Schalke. pic.twitter.com/dwwaXgGTAF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2024

He has been described as “a top 6/8 prospect. For their double pivot, he’s a great fit.

“Matured as the season went on, physical ball winner, powerful carrier, quick feet for 6’4”, dangerous in the box, two-footed finisher with a small turn radius.”

United were reported to be keeping a close eye on the player and had reportedly already contacted representatives of the wonderkid to gauge the likelihood of a transfer.

In fact less than a couple of weeks ago it was relayed here that the club had enquired about the player’s availability but this effort has been in vain.

Since INEOS have taken control of United they have been focusing more on targeting young talents at home and abroad but this seems like a big miss as he plays in a position of need and was available for the small fee of €10 million.

Indecision over the future of manager Erik ten Hag, which was only publicly settled on Tuesday, has certainly not helped the club’s ability to act fast in the transfer window.

Tosin Adarabioyo is another example of a player that the club had interest in but could not properly act upon due to paralysis over the manager situation. The defender has already signed for Premier League rivals Chelsea as a free agent.

Fans will be hoping that now the future of Ten Hag has been put to bed, United can concentrate on getting key deals over the line such as that of Jarrad Branthwaite, who yesterday agreed personal terms with the club.





