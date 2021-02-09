Manchester United’s McTominay denies Moyes, West Ham in extra time

David Moyes’ West Ham nearly gave him one of the memorable Old Trafford evenings he imagined when he took over for Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Craig Dawson just missed a late chance in regulation and the Irons fell 1-0 to his former club in extra time at Old Trafford on Tuesday, exiting the FA Cup at the foot of Scott McTominay’s 97th-minute strike.

Man United joins Bournemouth as the first two teams to reach the quarterfinals, while Moyes not only lost the game but two players to injury in standout center back Angelo Ogbonna and versatile right-sided contributor Ryan Fredericks.

Make no mistake, though, the Irons rarely manufactured any danger and finished the 120 minutes with one shot on target over three attempts.

Man United outshot West Ham 17-3 and held 61 percent possession over 120 minutes.

McTominay reaped the rewards of a Marcus Rashford layoff in the first period of extra time, smashing a low shot beyond the reach of Lukasz Fabianski.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kept Paul Pogba out of the 18 and rested Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, and Luke Shaw to start but needed all three as part of his path to the final eight.



