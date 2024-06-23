Manchester United may need to wait nine months for Dan Ashworth’s arrival

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to wait nine more months to secure the services of Dan Ashworth.

Ineos’ recruitment got off to a flying start when they quickly brought in Jean-Claude Blanc, Sir Dave Brailsford and Omar Berrada.

Dan Ashworth was soon identified as the number one target to become the club’s sporting director in February but the pursuit of the former Newcastle United employee has completely stalled.

The Englishman was put on gardening leave by the Magpies when it was made clear he wanted to take up a new role at Manchester United and Newcastle demanded huge compensation figures in the region of £20 million.

Ashworth tried to force the issue by taking his current employers to court to resolve the issue but there is frustratingly little sign of a resolution.

United fans are already beginning to grow tetchy as with one week of June left, United still seem no closer to signing the first player of the Ineos era and clearly transfer dealings this summer have been hurt by Ashworth’s lack of involvement.

The Sun’s latest report will do little to lift the mood of United fans. The paper claims, “Manchester United are ready to wait another nine months for Dan Ashworth to start work as their new sporting director.”

“And United are prepared to hold on for their number one choice even if that means Ashworth has to serve a lot more time on gardening leave.”

“The end date of the process is being kept secret but insiders revealed he may not be able to move until March.”

Worryingly, this means that the Red Devils would have to carry out the next two transfer windows without their sporting director, putting a serious potential delay on the club’s recruitment drive.

The paper reports that the club are heavily relying on Sir Dave Brailsford to get deals done this summer due to Ashworth’s absence and with new technical director Jason Wilcox focusing on his own new role.

United have so far seen a bid for Jarrad Branthwaite knocked back by Everton and have reportedly agreed a deal with Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives but no deals seem close to completion as July approaches.





