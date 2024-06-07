Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood gives approval to Juventus switch

Serie A giants Juventus have been handed a boost in their move to land Mason Greenwood, who has given his willingness to join the club this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport today have reported about the Bianconeri’s interest in the Man United outcast and they have made an early approach for the Englishman. Thiago Motta is very interested in the player and would be keen on having him on the right of his 4-2-3-1 shape and Juve have been pushing to sign him for a while now, but things are now starting to show results.

Greenwood now knows about Motta’s liking for him and is keen on the switch, having informed about his intentions through those close to him. Juve will now probe the move with United, who want a fee of around €40 million to sell Greenwood permanently.

As of now, Juve sporting director Cristiano Guintoli feels that while the Old Lady do not have the finances to pay that fee, the Serie A giants are trying to lower the price. One idea that can reduce the price is the inclusion of Samuel Iling-Junior, who has been linked with Tottenham and Aston Villa in recent weeks. Federico Chiesa’s situation is also interesting as he could depart the club and his contract runs out in the summer of 2025.

If a move for Greenwood doesn’t succeed, Juve will try to sign Savio, who is currently a Troyes player but impressed on his loan stint at Girona and is set to join Manchester City in the summer. Juve feel that the winger might not break into the City first-team right away and they are waiting for the possibility of signing him on loan.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN