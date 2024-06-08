Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford admits to exceeding speed limit on motorway



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has admitted to speeding on a motorway, court officials have confirmed.

Rashford was caught exceeding the 70mph speed limit in his Rolls-Royce luxury vehicle on the M60 in Manchester back on December 12, 2023.

Sky News points out that an official of HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) confirmed the details of this development to the news agency.

Information about the exact speed Rashford was driving was not available on the court record.

The Carrington academy graduate is now at serious risk of receiving a driving ban or a hefty fine.

Sky further notes on the matter, “There will be no hearing where the defendant, press or public may be present as the offence will be dealt with on 27 September by a single magistrate, who will issue a penalty.”

The speeding incident came three months after Rashford escaped unhurt following a car crash in September.

The 26-year-old was in the driving seat of one of his £700,000 Rolls-Royce cars and was involved in a collision with another vehicle as he and his teammates were returning to Carrington from their win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Luckily on that occasion, no one required medical assistance. No arrests were made.

Rashford recharging

Rashford was not included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2024.

The Three Lions boss explained that there were others who enjoyed much better seasons compared to the United man and so, deserved to be in the team ahead of him.

Towards the end of last month, Rashford wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he’s taking some time away from social media to rest and recharge after an incredibly challenging season for him.

It's time to come off Socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively. Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t just remember at United, we always stick together. 🙏🏾 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 27, 2024

In the 2023/24 term, he managed just eight goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. It was an underwhelming return for him and something he will undoubtedly be keen to improve on ahead of the new campaign.







