Manchester United’s Luke Shaw still not in group training for England

Manchester United left back, Luke Shaw, is still not training as part of England’s main group despite the Three Lions having already played twice in Euro 2024.

The 28 year old has endured a tough season this year in regard to injuries. After playing an integral part in Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign at United, Shaw was restricted to only 15 appearances in all competitions.

He has not played since February 18th, when the Red Devils won 2-1 against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Therefore, it was somewhat surprising that Shaw was included in the final England squad when his teammate Harry Maguire was left out, despite also suffering from an injury.

There was originally positive news that the full back could perhaps make the squad for the opening match against Serbia last Sunday, but this was not the case.

In addition, he was not involved against Denmark in his side’s second game yesterday and recent reports suggest his involvement in the tournament may be in danger.

The BBC report that “A total of 10 England players are out training today, including all of the substitutes who didn’t feature in Thursday’s match against Denmark. Luke Shaw is continuing with his individual programme inside.”

Shaw has been a huge miss for his club side as United have had to limp along since his winter injury, with no natural left back due to Tyrell Malacia being out of action the whole season.

Diogo Dalot often had to deputise for Shaw despite it not being his natural position. England also find themselves the same position as he is the only natural left back in the squad and Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has had to fill in for him.

If he is not yet training with the group, his chances of playing in England’s final group game against Slovenia next Tuesday seem minimal. United manager Erik ten Hag has already commented that Shaw would not be fit to take part in any action until the knockout stages at the earliest.

With four points from two games, England’s passage to the last sixteen seems secure but with matches taking place between the 29th June and the 2nd July, even this may be a race against time for Shaw to play. In addition, were his side to make it to the quarter finals, it is questionable whether he would be thrown into such a massive game with no match practice since February.

The fact that his return continues to be delayed, combined with his problematic injury history, is certainly worrying for Manchester United fans.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already reported that United will make a move for a left back this summer and target Milos Kerkez is said to be unsettled at Bournemouth after falling out with his boss, Andoni Iraola.

Therefore, Shaw’s injury problems could see him lose his starting spot at the club.

Nonetheless, perhaps Shaw not participating in the Euros might be a positive scenario for his club. After such a long period of inaction, Ten Hag will fear an injury relapse, as the left back is vital to United’s style of play. A summer of rest and a quick return to pre-season at United may not be the worst thing in the world, despite his likely ambition to play a role for England in the tournament.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

