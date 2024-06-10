Manchester United look set to miss out on Chelsea-bound Pedro Lima

Manchester United look set to miss out on another young Brazilian talent as Pedro Lima has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Ever since INEOS took control of the sporting operations of the club, they have introduced a more youth-driven focus in scouting.

This has resulted in various names being linked to the club from domestic leagues such as Archie Gray, Chris Rigg and Baylee Dipepa.

The Red Devils have even already won the race for 16 year old James Overy and 14 year old Silva Mexes Tyler-Earnshaw.

INEOS have also tried to broaden the net to scout more up and coming South American talent such as Aaron Anselmino, and they have been regularly credited with an interest in the centre back.

However, one young Brazilian starlet they are in danger of not getting their hands on is Pedro Lima.

According to HITC “Premier League giants Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Sport Recife wonderkid Pedro Lima and look set to fight off competition from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.”

“After striking a deal with Palmeiras, Enzo Maresca’s side have now agreed personal terms to bring Pedro Lima to West London too.”

“Still only 17 and despite only making his senior debut in January, Lima is already a first-team regular for Sport Recife. He played every minute in the victory over Nautico in the final of the Campeonato Pernambucano, his buccaneering performances on the right-hand side catching the eye of numerous high-profile clubs on the other side of the Atlantic.”

These performances have led to United making enquiries but Chelsea’s prompt action in the transfer market has increased the need for the Red Devils to act fast if they are to stand any chance of landing the youngster.

Lima is described as a player who “isn’t afraid to get forward at right-back. The young Brazilian loves to cut inside to supplement the attack, so he’s effective in both boxes. Lima is a technical player with quick feet and a good range of passing.”

Ever since Ten Hag was appointed manager he has reportedly wanted to bring in a more attack-minded right back to complement Diogo Dalot, as United have been linked to the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries with great frequency.

In spite of his young age, Lima is certainly of the modern full back profile that United are interested in securing in the near future.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

