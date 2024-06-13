Manchester United and Liverpool tracking PSG and Real Madrid target Leny Yoro

Manchester United and Liverpool are tracking Leny Yoro (18) this summer with the hope that they can convince the Lille OSC centre-back to forgo his dream of moving to Real Madrid, according to a report by The Athletic.

There is an acceptance from both Premier League clubs that Real Madrid are the favourites to secure the signature of one of Europe’s most promising talents. The defender has a clear preference to make the swap to the Spanish capital, despite other clubs, like Paris Saint-Germain, making more concrete overtures to convince Lille to part ways with the Frenchman (not a particularly difficult task since the club want to sell him this summer as he soon enters the final year of his contract).

It’s expected that Real Madrid will make a move later in the window and their strategy so far has been to hope that Yoro will be patient and reject other opportunities. Despite this situation, Liverpool and Manchester United will test the defender’s commitment and believe that the defender could be a unique opportunity that they would be remiss to miss.

