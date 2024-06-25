Manchester United and Liverpool to collide for Europa League hero Ademola Lookman



Goalscoring proved to be a difficult task for Manchester United last term with the Red Devils scoring only five goals more than relegated Luton Town.

Unlike his first season in which the wingers did an amazing job, Erik ten Hag was majorly let down by his wide players last term with Marcus Rashford scoring only eight times.

The Dutchman also had a major falling-out with Jadon Sancho, who spent the second half of the campaign out on loan at Borussia Dortmund and is expected to be sold to fund United’s transfer business.

Antony’s sophomore season in England turned out to be a disaster and the club is reportedly keen on moving the Brazilian on while the Mancunian’s future remains up in the air as well.

United eyeing Lookman

Bringing in a versatile presence on the wings capable of scoring regularly would not be a bad shout and Fichajes have now claimed that the 20-time English league champions are looking at Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman. Fierce rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are also in the race.

“Ademola Lookman, Atalanta’s talented attacker, has caught the attention of several Premier League giants after his dazzling MVP performance in the Europa League final.

“With a starting price that could be around 60 million euros, his return to England is emerging as a real possibility. Clubs interested in his services include Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, all of whom are willing to bid for the explosive striker.”

The Nigeria international scored 17 goals last term, including a breathtaking Europa League final hat-trick, and registered 10 assists.

The former Everton star can play on both flanks as well as upfront on his own, with Ten Hag valuing versatility very highly and he is capable of helping Rasmus Hojlund, who looked like he needed help at times last season.

Lookman on fire in Serie A

He is Premier League-proven, having represented the Toffees, Fulham and Leicester City and while he could not put his best foot forward in the English top-flight, his form since his move to Serie A has been hard to ignore.

In two seasons in Italy, Lookman has 32 goals and 18 assists in 78 games and was in the top six percent among his peers in Serie A for chances created and dribbles (as per fotmob). He is defensively aware and helps with the press from the front, something Ten Hag prefers from his attackers.

The 26-year-old would count as a homegrown product, something INEOS are looking for in their recruits. United also have great relations with the Bergamo-based outfit having recruited Hojlund and Amad Diallo from there.

However, whether United can afford to pay €60 million remains to be seen, especially as the club also need to strengthen at the back and in midfield.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



