Manchester United and Liverpool believe Real Madrid are firm favourites to sign highly-rated defender

With Rafa Marin heading towards the exit door alongside captain Nacho Fernandez, it’s becoming more and more likely that Real Madrid will look to sign another centre-back this summer. If both players leave, it would mean that Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as fit options for the start of next season – David Alaba may not be back from his ACL tear until October/November.

Real Madrid’s top target for the central defender position is Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool, although The Athletic (via Diario AS) say that both clubs believe Los Blancos are the firm favourites for the teenager’s signature, because he prioritises a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have had no problems going toe-to-toe with Premier League giants in transfer battles over the last few years, and by the looks of it, they could be in store for another successful operation. If they can sign Yoro, it would be another top addition, although for now, there are no talks with Lille.

