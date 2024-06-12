Manchester United will listen to offers for three homegrown players with one certain to be sold

Now that Manchester United have cleared the air in the tedious managerial saga, the focus can now switch fully to transfers ahead of the window opening this Friday.

It’s thought that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. will be navigating a limited budget in the first window of the INEOS era, with the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League also causing a slight dent in the finances.

Last summer, Erik ten Hag was granted a whopping £183.5 million (including add-ons, as cited by The Guardian) to acquire the players his heart desired; Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Altay Bayindir were all cherry-picked to make Old Trafford moves, yet three of those signings started the FA Cup final sat on the bench along with £86m Antony.

This time around, Ten Hag will have significantly less influence over potential incomings.

As is the case each year, sanctioning outgoings will be crucial in increasing United’s budget, and selling homegrown products means a substantial Financial Fair Play boost, given that the club will be making straight profit from their sales.

Mail Online claims that the Red Devils will listen to offers for Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, while on-loan Mason Greenwood will be moved on permanently.

Greenwod hasn’t donned the shirt since being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2022 – charges that were subsequently dropped in 2023. Getafe took their chances with him when acquiring him on a season-long loan on deadline day last year, but given that they can’t afford to meet United’s £42m price tag, Juventus are now leading the race to sign the forward.

Two Carrington graduates could bid farewell

It’s hard to see United parting ways with Rashford unless an offer they can’t refuse comes in, as his exit would only mean a replacement must be found in a timely manner.

As for McTominay, he is a popular figure among supporters, and his work ethic cannot be questioned. However, the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has led to the Scotsman falling in the pecking order, and at 27 years old, he’ll be expecting to see his name on the teamsheet week in, week out.

Jun 12 2024, 20:10

