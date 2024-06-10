Manchester United-linked Mauricio Pochettino confirms he is open to instant return to management

The uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future as Manchester United remains. It almost feels disrespectful to be speculating about other managers, though we’re not naïve enough to ignore the elephant in the room with Ineos still indecisive on the matter.

It has been reported that they’ve met with managerial candidates, including former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, should they decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has a year left to run on his contract, after winning two trophies in as many years as United manager.

Fans have voted via online polls to show that the vast majority want Ten Hag to stay, making it an even trickier decision for United to make.

One manager linked with the job is former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has just confirmed he is open to an instant return to management.

Pochettino told talkSPORT: “I have full energy and I think we finished really well. Now we just wait and see what happens.

“In football you never know, things can happen – today, nothing, but tomorrow can appear and any opportunity, we are open to listen.”

The Argentine was then asked if he would specifically return to the Premier League. He added: “Open to football, we’re open to football.”

The wait for a decision continues to drag on

The lack of decisiveness is pretty worrying given United have had plenty of time to think about Ten Hag’s future.

It doesn’t help us plan ahead of the new season, although there wouldn’t be much planning done in the past two weeks because most people have been on holiday.

Fans want clarity and it’s the least Ten Hag deserves.

