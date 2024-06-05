Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy puts himself forward for Burnley job



Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has reportedly put himself forward as a contender for the vacant Burnley managerial position.

Van Nistelrooy has been out of work since he left Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven in May 2023.

He did well at PSV as he led the side to win both the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff shield. However, differences between himself and club bosses ultimately led to his departure.

Since then, Van Nistelrooy has been linked to multiple outfits, with the former striker admitting that he retains a desire to take over the reins at a team either in Spain or England.

Newly-promoted Leicester City – who just lost their manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea – were mentioned as a potential destination for Van Nistelrooy.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has now revealed that the 47-year-old “has put his name in” contention to become the next Burnley boss.

The Clarets were relegated to the second division of English football after finishing 19th in the just-concluded 2023/24 season.

Burnley managed only 24 points as they won five, drew nine and lost 24.

Their gaffer, Vincent Kompany, then left Turf Moor to complete a shock switch to the Bundesliga to assume the hot seat at Bayern Munich.

Some of the other coaches Burnley are thinking about appointing include Frank Lampard, Craig Bellamy, Scott Parker and Steve Cooper.

However, out of all these options, Van Nistelrooy is the one that stands out. In addition to being a proven winner both as a player and a manager, the ex-United man boasts a very impressive football philosophy.

At PSV, he alternated between the 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations depending on the position and level of opposition. If need be, he also utilized the 4-4-2 set-up to great effect.

His style of play demanded his team to be pragmatic, compact and solid defensively out of possession. In attack, he coached his players to prioritise dominating the game by moving the ball high up the pitch through gaps, mostly through using the wings.







