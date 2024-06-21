Manchester United legend linked with first managerial role since 2022

The Welsh Football Association could turn to former manager Ryan Giggs, who is waiting patiently to restart his coaching career, but he faces stiff competition from two other candidates.

According to the reports, as per The Times, Craig Bellamy is rivalling the Manchester United legend to succeed Rob Page after his dismissal on Friday.

Page was sacked after failing to qualify for Euro 2024. However, he led his country to the round of 16 at the European Championship three years ago.

Giggs, 50, aims to return to management having previously managed the Wales national team before his arrest on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault against his ex-partner and her sister in November 2020.

The former United winger was acquitted of those charges in July 2023.

It is understood that Osian Roberts is another option having led Como to promotion to Serie A.

Wales are expected to appoint a new manager ahead of the autumn Nations League campaign, where they will compete in group B4 with Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey.

More updates on Giggs’ search for a job in management when he have it…

