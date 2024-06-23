Manchester United legend hails Scott McTominay’s impact ahead of crucial Scotland clash

Manchester United and Scotland legend Lou Macari has been left impressed by the impact Scott McTominay has made for club and country this season.

It will be a huge evening for the Scots as they take on Hungary in their final Group A match. Three points in Stuttgart would likely be enough for Scotland to book their place in the knockout phase of the European Championship, which is something they’ve never been able to achieve in the past.

Scotland turned things around after getting hammered 5-1 by Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024. They drew 1-1 with Switzerland on Wednesday to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay scored the goal against Switzerland – after scoring an impressive seven goals in the qualifying campaign. Scotland wouldn’t be in Germany without those goals.

As a result, McTominay has earned praise from Macari, who believes the Tartan Army can make history in tonight’s 8pm kick-off.

“In the season, he did exceptionally well for us and for Scotland the other night, and for Scotland in general,” said Macari, who won 24 caps for Scotland between 1972 and 1978, when speaking to MUTV.

“Watching the other night was completely different to the first game. The first game, Scotland started off so lackadaisical and they weren’t marking people. And every time Germany went forward, they looked as if they could score. The second game, right from the start, they were closing down, they were getting amongst people and playing the way a Scottish team, in my opinion, has got to play.

“Full of endeavour, full of heart, full of commitment and they got a decent result, and now all of a sudden everything’s turned round where a game against Hungary, which looked the [most] likely of the [Group A] opponents to play against and win the game, stands between Scotland and qualifying.

“I’m looking forward to the Hungary game because if they can do what they did [against Switzerland] then they can do it.”

McTominay believes

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the crucial game against Hungary, McTominay echoed Macari’s sentiments in thinking that Scotland has what it takes to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first-time ever.

“If we keep going the way that we’re going, with that hunger and desire, and that belief that we can go and beat Hungary, then I’m pretty sure that we will do,” the midfielder expressed, shortly after the full-time whistle in midweek.

“This is what we play football for, these are the games where you’ve got to live or die on the pitch, you’ve got to go and do it and win.”

‘If we go in with that belief that we can beat Hungary, then I’m pretty sure that we will do’ 🙌 Scotland goalscorer Scott McTominay is confident of a win in his side’s final group match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/jsaWL4YytE — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 19, 2024

