Manchester United leaving Paul Pogba out is ‘disgraceful’ says Phil Neville

Phil Neville has labelled the inability of Paul Pogba to regularly find a spot in the Manchester United team “disgraceful” amid a season of inconsistency from his former side.

The Lionesses manager, who played more than 350 times for United in his career, feels that the qualities Pogba has shown over a long career should make him more than good enough for a side still struggling to find cohesion under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite tactical switches of late and Pogba featuring in almost every game United have played this season, the 27-year-old has completed a full 90 minutes only twice: the 6-1 thrashing by Spurs and the recent 1-0 loss to Arsenal, where Pogba gave away the decisive penalty.

He has since managed just over half an hour on the pitch, spread across two sub appearances, and Neville feels the onus is on Solskjaer to find a way to incorporate him into the side if they want success and trophies, as they currently sit 14th.

“I still think it's absolutely disgraceful that Pogba can't get in that team,” he told Premier League Productions.

"For United to win a league, for United to be successful, for United to play the style of football that Ole wants them to play then Pogba has to play.

“You can play one of them (Nemanja] Matic, Fred or McTominay and then you play Pogba with Fernandes.”

United’s No. 6 started the season as part of a double pivot in the centre of the park, in a deep-lying position similar to that which he played during France’s successful 2018 World Cup campaign.

Neville acknowledges that there are “inconsistencies" in the midfielder’s game which might not make him ideal for that role in the domestic game but still rates him as “one of the best midfielders around”.

“I'd rather go out there and score goals, go out there and go for the win playing the Manchester United way with Pogba in the team. That's why I'm thinking: Why is Paul Pogba not in that team?"

