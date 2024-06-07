Manchester United learn the fee they’ll have to fork out to prise prolific PL winger from club this summer

Manchester United have long been linked with prolific Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, with fresh reports this morning revealing the latter’s release clause.

While the Red Devils are admirers of both talents, it is believed that Olise is more of a concrete target to pursue heading into the summer window. However, Eze’s inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man Euros squad may end up giving United food for thought if he impresses at the tournament.

Read more: 'Good news for us': Ex-Serbia star reacts to decisive United man's omission from Euros squad

Eze’s release clause revealed

Mail Sport has confirmed that the 25-year-old’s current Palace contract contains a release clause worth £60 million, which can rise to a fee of £68m if performance-based add-ons are met.

Eze notched 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League last term, yet oversaw his most noteworthy form towards the end of the season when Oliver Glasner took the reins and implemented his easy-on-the-eye play style from the get-go; United fans will be all too familiar with it, given that the Reds were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thumping at Selhurst Park.

