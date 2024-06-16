Manchester United learn asking price for AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana

Manchester United will only need to pay around £30 million to secure the signing of midfielder Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco.

The United midfield has been a source of great frustration for fans watching around the globe as it regularly failed to offer an injury ravaged defence any real protection throughout most games of the past season.

Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat are two players who are likely to leave the club and even Christian Eriksen may still be on the chopping block.

As a result, United have been linked to stars like Benfica’s Joao Neves but he will command a mammoth fee if the Red Devils are to successfully whisk the player away to Old Trafford.

A much more reasonably priced option is that of Monaco’s Fofana and he has been linked to the club quite regularly over the past few months.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has reported that the Ligue 1 club now have a set asking price for their defensive midfielder.

He reports that any club interested in the player will need to pay around £30 million to sign him.

He is expected to leave Monaco this season and as he has no plans of extending his contract expiring at the end of next season, so the French club will sell for the right price.

Sabuncuoglu claims that “Galatasaray have joined the pursuit, but they face competition from the Red Devils, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for his services.”

Monaco are aware of the ever growing list of clubs circling. In addition, Fofana is asking for around £97,500 per week over a period of four seasons.

These reports are corroborated by Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that a summer exit for the player is almost guaranteed and the player himself is said to have a deal with Monaco to allow him to exit in this transfer window.

The Frenchman has been described as a “box-to-box midfield dynamo”.

He is also “a stellar ball-winner, where his strength and aggression make him a great tackler.”

Were United to pursue a deal for the 25 year old, it would be a shrewd signing to bolster the squad and would not take up much of the budget that then could be spent on the numerous other holes or could even be covered by the sale of players like Casemiro and Eriksen.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

