Manchester United’s Le Tissier handed England chance following withdrawals

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier has officially been promoted to the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifying double-header against France.

The 22-year-old was initially placed on standby to cover for injuries but she has now been promoted to the main group following a calf injury sustained by Chelsea’s Niamh Charles.

WSL Full-Time received an official press release from The Football Association this afternoon that confirmed Charles withdrawal and Le Tissier’s promotion.

In other squad news, it has been confirmed that Birmingham City goalkeeper Lucy Thomas will also link-up with the England squad as a standby player. She replaces Southampton’s Kayla Rendell who has an ankle injury. Rendell was initially on standby as England’s fourth-choice goalkeeper but she has had to pull out of international duty in the upcoming window.

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy is also out of the England squad. She withdrew through injury last week. No direct replacement was drafted in for her.

It is understood that the injured players will continue to be assessed in the coming weeks with a view to returning to the England squad for the July international window.

England face France in their next UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifier at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Friday evening before flying out to Saint-Étienne for the return fixture on Tuesday 4 June 2024.