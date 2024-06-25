Manchester United keeper Earps linked with PSG move

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps is being linked with a move to French club Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 31-year-old’s contract with The Red Devils is set to expire at the end of this month and she is yet to agree a new deal with the club.

According to reports in the French media from well-respected outlet Le Parisien, Earps could join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the coming weeks. The Parisians are believed to be set for a busy transfer window with Earps thought to be one of their potential targets. A deal is not yet said to be close to completion.

Earps joined current club Manchester United in summer 2019 following their promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League. The England international has never missed a league match for The Red Devils. She has made 102 league appearances for the club. Earps helped Manchester United to qualify for Europe at the end of the 2022/2023 season while she was an Adobe Women’s FA Cup winner with the club for the first time this season.

There is no doubting the fact that Earps is a huge player for Manchester United but the chances of her staying with the club beyond this month now seem slim and a move to the French capital may be on the agenda.